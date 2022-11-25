ASI confides restoring glorious Taj of Deccan

Rafique Aziz

Aurangabad: The 17th-century heritage, Bibi ka Maqbara, is the monument that catches the attention of people from any corner of the city. The unique location of heritage makes it an outstanding and most sought-after place amongst visitors every year. Meanwhile, the monument is gasping for a fresh lease. The egg-white structure is turning black due to the weather effect. Its fading beauty has indeed become a matter of concern for tourism associates and heritage lovers. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), however, convinces saying that if all goes well it will be leaving no stone unturned to revive the glory of the royal mausoleum from the next financial year.

Bibi ka Maqbara is one of the few monuments which remain open for visitors till 10 pm every day. It does not remain close like Ajanta (on Monday) and Ellora (on Tuesday). Being in the city it attracts lakhs of footfall every year.

According to a senior ASI official,“ Under architectural illumination project launched by the ASI, last year, the circle has vowed to illuminate the structural monument - Bibi ka Maqbara. We will be placing technologically advanced monument-friendly LED lights on all four sides of the mausoleum (on the raised platform). The static lighting will enable the visitors to enjoy seeing beautiful motifs, floral designs, perforated marble mesh, etc clearly. The illumination will tempt the visitors to rush for seeing the mausoleum from the entrance. During the trial, some of the visitors mischievously kicked and damaged a few glasses of the lights. Hence to avoid its repetition, we will now be placing lights covered with steel mesh as protective gear. The illumination will be functioning regularly by December-end. The mausoleum will glow up and its beauty will glorify during the night hours. The restoration of water fountains in caskets will also chill the visitors and provide a live and pleasant experience,” stressed the senior ASI official recalling the overwhelming response from the visitors when Maqbara was illuminated in tri-colour, in August for days at a stretch, as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Just wait for 2023-24

” We have sent a proposal seeking permission to undertake important works at Bibi ka Maqbara under our annual conservation plan (ACP) to the headquarters. We are equally concerned about the adverse effect of weather on the monument. If all goes well, the ASI will retain the original beauty (white and milky) of the mausoleum in 2023-24. The tourists will become speechless on seeing it in the daytime,” said the ASI official confidently.

Reason to rejoice

Veteran historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan, who has written a book on the Bibi ka Maqbara says, “ It is not just a monument, but explicit love for a mother. It is a symbol of unity in diversity as the mausoleum was designed and erected by architect Ataullah and engineer Hanspat Rai. People from different walks of life and culture visit the Taj of Deccan in large numbers annually. It is undoubtedly one of the pride of the city and the region.”