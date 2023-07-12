ASI demanding Rs 2K bribe arrested by ACB

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was demanding a bribe of Rs 2,000, to get bail from the office of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), in connection with a case of beating held in April. The name of the cop is Bhaginath Vishnu Angune (56).

Angune was attached to the office of the ACP office. It so happened that a 20-year-old youth had exchanged blows with his cousin's brother in April. The complaint in this regard was registered at Vedantnagar police station.

A prohibitory action was taken in this crime, therefore, considering it as a chapter case, the youth needed to attend the ACP office and obtain bail. Angune was harassing the youth since the incident. He was demanding a bribe of Rs 2,000 against getting bail as if there are fewer documents and no witnesses in the case. The harassed youth got fed up and then went to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) office and lodged the complaint. The police inspector Deepali Nikam verified the complaint and accordingly, a case was registered and Anghune was arrested on July 12.

Skipped four traps

The first trap against Angune was laid on May 14, but he suspected and sent the complaint back without taking a bribe. The other traps were laid on May 15 and 26, but the cop again raised eyebrows as the complainant was accompanying somebody every time. Nikam then laid a trap on July 12 and this time again Angune raised doubt and in anger, he told the complainant to go away. The cop did not accept the money during the four traps, but the ACB verified and confirmed the demand for a bribe before taking action. It may be noted that the age of the complainant is 20 years.