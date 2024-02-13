ASI resumes excavation in Bibi ka Maqbara periphery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a gap of about a year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has resumed the excavation and scientific clearance in the open space situated opposite the heritage Bibi ka Maqbara.

Earlier, the circle had undertaken the excavation and scientific clearance works two times in the past. They had discovered an important old structure built in stone and lime mortar. The work was left incomplete due to technical reasons, but now the ASI has taken a vow to resurface the historical past.

Meanwhile, the ASI has cordoned-off the raised platform (of 40x40 metres) size which is on the right side of Maqbara, through bamboo fencing.

It may be noted that the then superintending archaeologists (SAs) of the circle during 2005 to 2009 recommended excavation with hope of finding archaeological treasure. The correspondence took place with the ASI headquarters and then the task was implemented two times in the past.

The excavation for the first time was started by the ASI team from September 14, 2021. It was resumed for the second time in February 2023, but the work was stopped after a few days.

Earlier, after excavating 4-6 feet deep, the ASI team discovered a bathroom and toilet like structure built in stone and lime mortar and bricks dating from the medieval period. ASI is hoping to find more remnants and hidden treasures during the task this time.

The superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat said, “ It would take at least 15 days to trace the finding discovered during the excavation.”