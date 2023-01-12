ASI-SA Milan Kumar Chauley transferred to Nagpur

Aurangabad:

The superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), Dr Milan Kumar Chauley, has been transferred as the head of the ASI’s Excavation Branch in Nagpur. The circle office received the transfer order copy issued by the ASI headquarters (New Delhi) on Thursday evening.

He will be succeeded by the superintending archaeologist (Ranchi Circle), Shiv Kumar Bhagat.

Dr Chauley has joined the circle in October 2020. He will be remembered mainly for his contribution in procuring a property registration (PR) card officially in the name of Bibi Ka Maqbara; starting the electric vehicles for tourists at Ellora Caves; freeing heritage monuments Bibi ka Maqbara and Daulatabad Fort from encroachments; managing tourists at the monuments during the pandemic; conducting a photogrammetric survey of important monuments in the jurisdiction of the circle; undertaking scientific clearance of a site in front of Bibi ka Maqbara; undertaking major conservation works at Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Bibi Ka Maqbara, Trimbakeshwar Temple (Nashik) etc.