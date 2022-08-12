ASI to inaugurate e-vehicle service at Ellora Caves

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) will be inaugurating its much-awaited electric vehicle service for tourists at world heritage Ellora Caves, tomorrow (August 13) morning.

According to reliable sources, “The service of 14 non-AC vehicles will be inaugurated from tomorrow at the hands of dignitaries in presence of the ASI officials and other guests of honour. Of all, 12 e-vehicles are seven-seaters and two are 14- seaters. The pollution-free service will be a boon for the tourists visiting the caves. There are five bus stops from where the tourists can board the bus at their convenience. The ticket for boarding the vehicle is Rs 30 per adult. Hence the tourists will have to buy the ticket along with the monument entry ticket of the ASI.”

Earlier in Aurangabad First (Lokmat Times) in its edition dated July 27, 2022, under the headline ‘E-buses: Patience wearing thin’ the newspaper reported that the ASI (Aurangabad Circle) had issued the last ultimatum to the agency (providing, operating and maintaining e-vehicles on the campus of the sprawling caves) to start the operation of e-vehicles by August 15 or it would initiate stern action like blacklisting the agency.