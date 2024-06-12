ASI to resume scientific clearance opp Bibi ka Maqbara soon!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) has decided to resume the task of scientific clearance of the debris, existing infront of the world-famous mausoleum Bibi ka Maqbara, after monsoon.

The task will resume under the guidance of the Superintending Archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat by assistant superintending archaeologist Dr Prashant Sonone and his team.

It may be noted that the scientific clearance work has been halted for the past two months. Earlier, the ASI team has unearthed many structures built in stone and bricks, stone pathways, stone make water fountain pillar, tunnels, etc. The officials had also uncovered a door blocked by a mound of soil. Once the soil mound is removed, it will be revealed where the door leads and what lies beyond it.