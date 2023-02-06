ASI vows to impress G20 delegates

Aurangabad:

The new superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) Shiv Kumar Bhagat underlined that the circle will not tolerate any kind of encroachments in the periphery of monuments in the jurisdiction, especially the ticketed monuments, hereafter.

“ Mission G20 is on the cards. Hence minor conservation works other than the regular ones were undertaken by the circle at different monuments on a war-footing basis. Each monument should look in presentable condition and maintain the impression of India before the international delegates. The works are being done keeping their vision in mind. The office will not tolerate any kind of encroachments in the vicinity of each monument especially ticketed monuments,” pointed out Bhagat, who took over the charge on January 30 and is inspecting the ongoing works at each monument since then.

“ I believe in action rather than poohpoohing about the works (proposed or yet to be done). In Ranchi circle, I actively participated in listing Navratangarh Fort as a protected monument with ASI. Besides, proposals for a few more heritage sites and places were forwarded to the ASI headquarters to get notified as protected monuments,” explained the superintending archaeologist.

-Motto is to preserve heritage monuments for the next generation.

- Ensure the photogrammetric survey of all monuments under the circle gets completed on priority.

- Strive to maintain all the ticketed and other monuments as tourist-friendly destinations.

- Will carry on the works launched by the past superintending archaeologist.