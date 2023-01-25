ASI Wagh gets PPMM

Aurangabad

President Police Medal for meritorious service (PPMM) has been conferred on ASI Gokul Wagh of the economic offence cell of the city police commissionerate. Wagh joined the police force as constable on October 14, 1990. He worked police headquarters, Cidco MIDC, Waluj MIDC, economic offence wingh and other departments. In the service of 32 years, he has received 421 awards and 8 citations. In 2017, he received the Director General of police medal in 2017.