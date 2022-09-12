Aspirants of MHT-CET to get marks for 15 wrong questions

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The aspirants of Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture will get full marks for 15 wrong questions in the MHT-CET 2022.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted the MHT-CET for the admissions to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture in 25 sessions from August 5 to 29.

Nearly 4400 questions were used in the online examination of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

The CET Cell released answer keys and asked candidates to raise their objections and suggestions. Around 500 objections were raised. The chief moderators and moderators of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics subjects have gone through the objections raised by the students and submitted its report.

In the report, it was stated that 15 objections were found valid. The students will get the full marks for 15 wrong questions.

The CET score card containing the percentile for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available in the candidates' login.

The result of the test will be announced on or before September 15. Subject-wise number of objections raised is as follows; Physics (281 objections), Chemistry (69), Mathematics (136) and Biology (14).