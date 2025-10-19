Aspirants start distributing greeting cards to woo voters on Diwali festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections are going to be held in the coming time. Prabhags were formed. Four wards have been included in each Prabhag.

Politics in one ward has expanded to four wards. Aspirants have undertaken a massive programme of meeting voters on Diwali, so that they can at least get to know the voters.

There is a competition in greeting card distribution among the BJP, the Shinde Sena and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group. Activists of the aspirants who are distributing the cards are telling the citizens that sweets will also be distributed by coming Monday evening.

After the CSMC elections in 2015, the term ended in 2020. The elections were delayed due to Covid. Later, there was a dispute over social reservation. The matter went to the Supreme Court.

The court gave a verdict in May 2025, and the path for elections was cleared.

The court ordered to hold elections within four months. The Election Commission started preparations. Therefore, interested candidates who have been waiting for five years have also come forward. They are attending birthdays, happy events and weddings of acquaintances in the respective.

Also, it is currently seen that interested candidates are also creating a discussion on what work everyone has done during the Corona period.

Box

One Prabhag, many aspirants

Four candidates from each party will contest in one Prabhag. There will be categories like open, women, OBC and SC.

If there is an alliance in Mahayuti, it will be allotted two seats only. If not, everyone will get a chance. There is no consensus among parties yet on whether to form an alliance or fight on their own.

Since there are many interested candidates from all parties in one Prabhag, they have started distributing greeting cards and sweets to get in touch with the citizens on the festival.