Aspiring teachers worried on insufficient time for TAIT preparation

Aurangabad:

Hundreds of aspiring teachers are worried about getting insufficient time for the preparations for the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT).

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) started TAIT registration on January 31 after five years. It is mandatory to qualify the examination to be eligible for the teachers' jobs in Zilla Parishad, Government run schools in the State. The last date for registration is February 8. The aspirants started applying online on February 1 actually. The hall ticket will be available from February 15 onwards.

The recruitment examination will be conducted between February 22 and March 3. Those who will qualify the test would be eligible to get a job in Zilla Parishad, Government run school in the State.

A group of aspirants told this newspaper that there is confusion while filling the application form for the test.

“The MSCE should have given a category-wise required documents list while issuing test notification. However, students remain incomplete when they learn that they need a particular certificate. There is a possibility of a candidate applying twice or thrice online due to this problem. We have to move here and there to obtain the required certificate as there is a short span for examination preparations,” they said. The aspirants said that a few candidates paid of Rs 950 twice to avoid losing the examination opportunity.

“The students' Economic Weaker Section (EWS) certificate is issued for a year. The candidates need to apply for the certificate after the examination. The State Council of Examination has not given much time to upload documents like EWS, non-creamy lawyer. There is a direct option of ‘yes or no’ in the certification column. We are confused about whether their application is valid or invalid if a certificate is uploaded later on. Students like us can lose job opportunities if the application form is declared invalid,” they added.

Facilitation centres should be started

Commenting on this, the founder president of DTED and B Ed Students Association Santosh Magar said that the Government should extend the last date of registration as no candidate had ready documents specially caste and EWS. “I feel that a helpline or facilitation centre should be started to solve students' problems while applying for the examination,” he added.

Internet cafe owners fleecing aspirants

Some of the candidates said that the owners of the Internet cafes are fleecing them while submitting the application form.