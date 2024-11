Assault and robbery over loan dispute in Sajapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man assaulted his friend’s wife over a loan dispute taken from him, harassed his wife, and stole jewellery worth Rs 15,000 in Sajapur on Sunday around 6 pm. A case has been registered against the MIDC Waluj Police Station.

The victim, Rani (name changed, 40), lives in Sajapur with her husband and two children. On Sunday, her husband’s friend, Wasim Naseem Pathan (30), a rickshaw driver from Khultabad, came to her house with two friends. He asked about her husband and claimed he owed him money. When Rani said her husband was not home, Wasim tried to take goats tied outside the house as repayment. When Rani resisted, Wasim pulled her hand and harassed and assaulted her. He snatched a mangalsutra worth Rs 6,000 and a gold chain worth Rs 9,000 from her neck. Rani sustained injuries during the struggle. Hearing her screams, neighbours arrived, and Wasim fled in his rickshaw. Rani later informed her husband and children about the incident. MIDC Waluj Police have charged Wasim Pathan based on Rani's complaint.