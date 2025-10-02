Assault on graphic designer outside court; cash looted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A graphic designer was assaulted and robbed of cash right outside the court premises following a family dispute.

Around eight to ten men attacked 30-year-old Azeem Shaikh of Azeem Colony as he stepped out of the High Court on the evening of September 28. According to police, Shaikh had attended a court hearing related to his father’s petition on September 26. After staying in court till 6 pm, he came out near the High Court signal around 6.30 pm, when a motorcycle rider kicked him down. Immediately, others joined in, thrashing him with fists and kicks. They robbed him of Rs 1.5 lakh, which he had brought to pay his lawyer’s fees, along with his mobile phone, before fleeing. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station on Wednesday, and police sub inspector Sunil Mhaske is conducting further investigation.