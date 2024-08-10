Assembly election campaign to start from city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Speaking upon the upcoming legislative assembly elections, the Shinde Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat said that the campaign has now officially begun. “In the coming days, rallies and public meetings will be organised according to the constituencies of the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) leaders. On August 12, at 11 am, there will be a gathering of Shiv Sena, BJP, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) at the Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Prominent leaders will guide the activists and workers at this event. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold public gatherings in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, marking the start of the Assembly election campaign,” said MLA Shirsat.

Shirsat spoke to the media persons on Saturday. When asked about the rumours of MLA Bachchu Kadu meeting Sharad Pawar and possibly joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shirsat said, "Everyone tries to increase their strength. Today, MLA Kadu went to meet him. Many people come to us as well, so we don't take it too seriously.”

“Anyone who wants to test their strength for the Assembly elections makes efforts, and there's nothing wrong with that. MLA Kadu is an independent. His party and he have always contested elections in this manner. His meeting with someone will not cause any significant event," said Shirsat.

Same people once bowed down to Raj Thackeray

Regarding the showing of ‘suparis’ to Raj Thackeray in Beed by Uddhav Sena, Shirsat commented, "The 'UBT' group expressed their vendetta against Raj Thackeray. The 'UBT' group has nothing to do with Maratha reservation or any other issues. These are the same people who once bowed down to Raj Thackeray," said Shirsat, targeting Ambadas Danve.

Bhoomipujan of Rs 2K crore projects

If any industrial project moved elsewhere it does not impact Maharashtra's progress. The Industries Minister will be coming soon to lay the foundation stone for a Rs 2,000-crore project. Maharashtra is moving towards prosperity, underlined Shirsat.