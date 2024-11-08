Assembly results are to be announced in respective returning offices

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There are just nine days left for the election campaign to conclude. It will end on the November 18 (by 5 pm). Afterwards, once the voting process is completed on November 20, the voting machines will be stored in the Strong Room at the office of the Election Returning Officer. On November 23, the counting of votes will begin simultaneously across all locations in the district at 8 am. The results will be declared at the same places where the nomination forms were submitted. The administration has made all necessary preparations, and daily review meetings are being held, said the deputy collector Devendra Katke.

Number of candidates in the fray

After 214 candidates withdrew their nominations, 183 candidates remain in the electoral race across the district. It includes 24 in Sillod; 16 in Kannad; 27 in Phulambri; 24 in Aurangabad Central; 18 in Aurangabad West; 29 in Aurangabad East; 17 in Paithan; 18 in Gangapur; and 10 in Vaijapur.

Where will the vote counting take place in the city?

Aurangabad East – Saint Francis De-Sales High School, Jalna Road.

Aurangabad West – Government Engineering College, Osmanpura.

Aurangabad Central – Government Polytechnic, Osmanpura.