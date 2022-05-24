Assessment of the crowd at the administrative level

All agencies report information to the government

Aurangabad, May 24:

An assessment is being made at the administrative level on the number of crowd present in the Jal Akrosh Morcha of the BJP held in the city on Monday. A primary report has been given to the government.

After collaborating with Shiv Sena for 30 years, the Sena-BJP alliance broke up in 2019. For the last two years, both parties have been trying to tackle each other in politics. On Monday, the BJP, in a show of strength, launched a massive water agitation in the city which is considered as Sena stronghold with full force.

Earlier, planning was held at the divisional level for any BJP morcha. But this time the BJP tried its best by holding a morcha on the strength of the organization in the city. In 2013, BJP had staged a morcha under the leadership of late Gopinath Munde. After nine years, BJP has directly hinted for a change of power in the municipal corporation. After the BJP claimed the presence of a large crowd, representatives of police, district administration, intelligence bureau and CID sought information about the crowd from various sources.

Showing strength through the crowd

Union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad had spent a week planning for the morcha. He also visited some wards and held meetings to find out the problem of water supply. There is talk in the political circles that the BJP had made all round efforts to gather the crowd. In all, 55 buses, 250 four-wheelers, 40 tempos, 250 two-wheelers and cruisers were arranged to bring citizens from various wards.