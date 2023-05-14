Assimilate thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivray, Sambhaji Raje

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“ Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavir rejected the Vedas, Varna system and promoted equal rights to women. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Raje continued this tradition. In the present situation, there is a grave need to assimilate these thoughts”, opined intellectual Dr Shrimant Kokate.

He was delivering a lecture on the occasion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti and International Mother’s Day at Bhanudas Chavan Hall on Sunday. The programme was organised by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial National Committee, Laxmi Nirmal Pratisthan and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti.

The programme was inaugurated by the special inspector general of police Dnyaneshwar Chavan. Retired judge Sadhana Jadhav presided over. The guest of honour was ZP CEO Vikas Meena. Organiser Milind Patil made an introductory speech.

Dr Kokate further said, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Raje were the kings who respected the women. He gave them freedom and welcomed the birth of a girl child. He always insisted on a tradition that gave equal rights to women and educate them. Shivaji Maharaj was coronated twice. He was disrespected in the first coronation and hence on the advice of Sambhaji Raje, he held his second coronation.

Dr Pratibha Ahire said, Rajmata Jijau, Savitribai Phule, and Mata Ramai discarded the traditional social system and worked for the betterment of the society. Today, women are not safe in houses and outside, which indicates that there is a loophole in the social system. Girls should be educated to live with self-respect and fight for their rights.

Social worker Nirmala Patil, Suryakanta Gade, education deputy director B B Chavan, PI Vyankateshrao Kendre, Adv Amarjeetsingh Girase, Suryabhan Sarvar, Mirza Salim Baig and others were felicitated for their works. The winners of the Rangoli competition organised on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar birth anniversary were given prizes and certificates.