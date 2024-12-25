Assistant manager steals jewellery worth Rs 2 crore from R C Bafna Jewellers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An assistant manager at R C Bafna Jewellers has stolen nearly 2.5 kilograms of gold jewellery in just one and a half months. The accused, Sandeep Prakash Kulthe (Bhanudasanagar), was arrested by the Jinsi Police late Wednesday night after a case was registered against him.

Kulthe had joined the jeweller's showroom at Akashwani Chowk about a year and a half ago. He was entrusted with the responsibility of managing the 'Riddhi-Siddhi' desk. This desk was responsible for keeping track of the sold and unsold jewellery. Between October 24, 2024 and December 24, he began stealing jewellery from the stock. There were significant discrepancies in the accounts and stock reports he submitted. Suspecting foul play, the management initiated an investigation. The showroom is equipped with up-to-date CCTV cameras, which record the entire incident. Following this, the showroom manager, Vinod Kumar Dilipsingh Chaudhary, filed a complaint with the Jinsi Police Station. The police registered a case and arrested Kulthe.

During the investigation conducted by the management, Kulthe admitted to stealing the following items made of 22 and 24-carat gold which includes 7 bangles weighing 264.08 grams of 22 and 24-carat gold; 13 gold chains weighing 470.39 grams; 50 gold chains weighing 1287.32 grams, and 17 bracelets weighing 656.53 grams. The total value of the stolen items, as stated in the complaint filed by the management, is over Rs 1.92 crore. Further investigation is on by Jinsi police station’s Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade.