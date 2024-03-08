At a glance: Women’s contribution in society

Dr Syed Sumera Ali

Inspire Inclusion is the UN theme for the International Women’s Day this year aiming to explore their contribution, advancement, achievements, recognition, tireless efforts, devotion, sacrifices and facing challenges in modern society.

In Indian society, women's contributions are tremendous and immeasurable. As we know, women are playing many roles in government and private sector, politics, social services, education, business, banking, arts, culture, sports, aerospace, journalism, media, science and technology, spiritual and religious leadership, entrepreneurship, literature, entertainment, philanthropy, environment conservation and many more.

Women are making an impact in every field. Their hard work and determination are a testament to their remarkable strength and resilience.

Some important messages need to be conveyed to women like how to make a difference in their communities and beyond. Being a mother, women’s primary responsibility is children’s education, development and nurturing. No excuse to neither working women nor housewives and no blame game. Mother is a prestigious gift of God that is why there is a great responsibility on our shoulders. Keep in mind if we do not have time today, children won’t spend time with us in future. We all must do this job honestly. Secondly, motivation and inspiration to youth to shed light on women’s significance by shaping them with self-respect and modesty.

(The writer is Associate Professor,

Electronics and Computer Department,

CSMSS College of Engineering, Kanchanwadi.)