At last, AMC publishes rough draft on prabhags

Aurangabad, June 2:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today published the rough draft of the delimitation of prabhags along with the maps highlighting the boundaries of each prabhag.

The additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane and the deputy commissioner (and the head of AMC’s election branch) Santosh Tengale pasted the two documents on the main notice board at AMC headquarters and the entrance of AMC’s building number 3.

Tengale said, “ The AMC submitted the rough draft to SEC on May 27, 2022. The State Election Commission (SEC) has approved and directed to invite suggestions and objections upon it from June 2 to 16. . The election branch will collect and send them to SEC on June 17. Later on, the hearing upon them will be held before the designated officer appointed by SEC in the city from June 24. He will then forward his recommendations to SEC by June 30.

The maps mentioning the boundaries of newly formed prabhags, size of population/area and details have been displayed at all nine zones office of AMC and also on the AMC’s website.”

Details of New Prabhags

-Number of wards - 126 (50 per cent reserved for women candidates - 63)

-Number of prabhags - 42

-Population of the city - 12.28 lakh

- Average population of each prabhag - 29,239

- Total wards for General Category candidates - 100 (including 50 for women)

-Population of Scheduled Castes - 2.38 lakh

- Wards reserved for SC Candidates - 24 (including 12 for women)

- Population of Scheduled Tribes - 16,320

- Wards reserved for ST Candidates - 02 (including one for women).