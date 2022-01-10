ATDF demands for partial closure of monuments in district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

The industrialist and the president of Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), Suneet Kothari, has submitted a memorandum to the district disaster management authority (DDMA) and district collector urging him to rethink over the order of total closure of the monuments including world heritage sites Ellora and Ajanta.

As reported earlier, following the rise in the number of Covid patients, the district administration has released an order on Sunday stating complete closure of monuments in the district from January 10.

Kothari drew the attention of the collector stating that the total closure of monuments will push the international tourists into inconvenience. This will create a negative impact on the foriegn tourists, who would have done the bookings and planning to enjoy visiting Incredible India. Unlike shopping malls and cinema theatres, there is natural environment inside the caves. Therefore, the caves should be allowed to open with all standard operation procedures (SOPs) and Covid protocols. It should not be closed completely. Tourism is the prime earning source for many and the absence of tourists

would create an affect on the tourism industry and its associates, explained the CAC president of ATDF.

The shopping malls, cinema theatres and gymnasiums are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Hence the Ellora and Ajanta Caves should also be permitted to open partially with limitations. The monuments in the district are being closed for the third time due to Covid-19. Due to frequent closure of monuments, the guides, car, bus and tax-operators, travel agents, tour operators, handicrafts and other associates will be pushed to bear the brunt, underlined Kothari.

Meanwhile, the district collector Sunil Chavan clarified that it is the government's order, therefore, it will have to be followed. We have not issued any fresh order."