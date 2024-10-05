Athawale seeks 9 Assembly seats for RPI

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the Lok Sabha elections, many Mahayuti seats were won with RPI's support, so we will not be overlooked, said union Minister Ramdas Athawale at a local RPI event on Saturday. He demanded three seats each from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Athawale stated that RPI's efforts helped win 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and even losing candidates had a strong vote share. He urged the Mahayuti leadership to allot at least 9 seats to the RPI, proposing 10-12 seats. He also requested one MLC seat and positions for 2-3 RPI workers in key corporations.

Prakash Ambedkar: A Leader

Prakash Ambedkar and I could change the political landscape if we unite. I'm ready to step down from my ministerial post, but he doesn’t agree. If Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had lived 10-15 years longer, he could have been Prime Minister. He wanted a unified society, which is why he founded the Republican Party.

Buddha Caves Will Remain Protected

After visiting the Buddha Caves, I spoke with the Bhikkhu Sangha. The District Collector assured me the site will not be harmed. I will discuss the Sangha’s demands with the Chief Minister, and I urge followers to march peacefully on Monday.