Atiq-ur-Raheman passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 17, 2023 09:35 PM 2023-04-17T21:35:02+5:30 2023-04-17T21:35:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ex-serviceman and resident of Laxmi Colony (near Chawani), Haji Atiq-ur-Raheman, died of a brief illness. He was ...

Atiq-ur-Raheman passes away | Atiq-ur-Raheman passes away

Atiq-ur-Raheman passes away

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ex-serviceman and resident of Laxmi Colony (near Chawani), Haji Atiq-ur-Raheman, died of a brief illness. He was 76.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Chawani (Cantonment) on Monday morning and the burial took place at Eidgah Qabrastan.

He is survived by a wife, two sons, four daughters and an extended family.

Open in app
Tags : Laxmi Colony Laxmi Colony