Atiq-ur-Raheman passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 17, 2023 09:35 PM 2023-04-17T21:35:02+5:30 2023-04-17T21:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ex-serviceman and resident of Laxmi Colony (near Chawani), Haji Atiq-ur-Raheman, died of a brief illness. He was ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Ex-serviceman and resident of Laxmi Colony (near Chawani), Haji Atiq-ur-Raheman, died of a brief illness. He was 76.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Chawani (Cantonment) on Monday morning and the burial took place at Eidgah Qabrastan.
He is survived by a wife, two sons, four daughters and an extended family.Open in app