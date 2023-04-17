Atiq-ur-Raheman passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ex-serviceman and resident of Laxmi Colony (near Chawani), Haji Atiq-ur-Raheman, died of a brief illness. He was 76.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Jama Masjid in Chawani (Cantonment) on Monday morning and the burial took place at Eidgah Qabrastan.

He is survived by a wife, two sons, four daughters and an extended family.