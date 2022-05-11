Atlast, administration razed down Labour Colony

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 11:

Labour Colony, comprising 338 quarters built for government employees some 70 years ago on 20 acres of land at Vishwasnagar, became a history today. The area gripped into billows of dust with the hitting and struggle of JCBs to convert them into debris. The mission of administration got accomplished within five to six hours.

Amidst tight security by police administration, the joint action was undertaken by the District Collectorate and the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in association with Public Works Department (PWD) officials. Barring a mild opposition, the drive was implemented successfully.

The drive started at early morning hours (around 6.30 am). The administration pressed more than 30 JCBs, poclains, bulldozers to raze down dilapidated structures built in load-bearing. Hundreds of labourers, apart from Hywa trucks and tractors, were deployed to lift and transport the building material waste like tin-roofs, doors, windows etc. All the old structure turned into debris till 11 am and the struggle to demolish multi-storeyed buildings built in second phase by PWD was spotted after 11.30 am. To avoid any clash or untoward incident, the Section 144 (prohibitory orders) was in effect from Tuesday from 9 pm to 5 am.

The chapter which was in news since November 8, 2021 got finally closed on May 11, 2022. The state government has sanctioned Rs 40 crore aid for the construction of Administrative Complex (housing all government offices and different sections of collectorate, apart from cabinet meeting hall) in 2016. It is hoped that the new complex will save crores of rupees which is paid in the form of rent of these government offices.

The district collector Sunil Chavan and the AMC administrator Astik Kumar Pandey inspected the ongoing task at around 10 am. They had to face mild anger of some occupants. Later on, the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar also visited the site at 10.30 am. All the bureacrats expressed satisfaction as it was going on in a peaceful manner. The politicians also co-operated the administration in today’s action as none of them turned up during the whole day.

- First phase of quarters (single storey) were built in 1951-54.

- Second phase of quarters (multi-storeyed) were built in 1980-91.

- PWD is custodian of property since 1954.

- 144 occupants have allotment letters, while 88 complained of being cheated while buying.

- The citizens were able to see Rangeen Gate from collectorate office after demolition.

- Existence of more than 700 trees of Mango, Tamarind, Ashoka, Lemon etc got surfaced after demolition.

- People staying in nearby buildings witnessed action from their windows and balconies.

The administration has formed four squads and each squad was given a target of razing down 85 residential blocks.

AMC, Revenue and other officers - 95

AMC personnel - 200

Revenue personnel - 200

JCBs - 15

Poclains - 5

Doctors - 4 and

Ambulances - 8.