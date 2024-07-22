Atlast, municipal corporation reduces fees in CBSE schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a positive administrative development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration has decided upon reducing the monthly fees of students studying in its CBSE syllabus-based five schools, from this academic year. The municipal commissioner and administrator G Sreekanth decided in the meeting of all heads of the departments held today.

Earlier, the CSMC was collecting Rs 1,000 each from all students studying in classes from Junior KG to High School, till date. Now, the fees for students studying in Junior KG and Senior KG will be Rs 500 per month; for students of Class I to V, it will be Rs 650 per month, and for students of Class VI to X, the fees will be Rs 750 per month.

It may be noted that there was a hue and cry from the parents demanding to reduce the fees of CBSE schools. They even agitated in front of the civic headquarters, but the administrator claimed that the CBSE schools were being run without government aid. The fee is affordable and one meal is provided to students during the school period.

More CBSE schools!

According to sources, "Earlier, the intake of students in each class was 30 students which has been now increased to 40 students. Meanwhile, the civic chief has also ordered the officers concerned including from the education section to search for new locations that have the potential to start more new CBSE schools in the city. The aim is to accommodate the maximum number of students and impart quality education to them at affordable fees.

Presently, the CSMC runs five CBSE schools in Osmanpura, Garkheda, Priyadarshini Vidyalaya (Mayurban Colony), N-7 Cidco, and Chelipura (Shahgunj). The student completing four years of age is admitted to Junior KG class and five years to Senior KG class.