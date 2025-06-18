ATS SP Rishikesh Singareddy gets temporary charge as DCP (Zone 1)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

IPS officer Rishikesh Singareddy, currently serving as superintendent of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has been temporarily entrusted with the additional charge of deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), a post that had remained vacant for some time. He officially took charge on Wednesday afternoon and reviewed the functioning of the zone.

A 2020-batch IPS officer, Rishikesh Singareddy holds a B.Tech degree from IIT Delhi. He has served with distinction in Gadchiroli, Dhule, and Nagpur. In his current role, he heads the city’s ATS division. The DCP post for zone 1 had been vacant since the transfer of then-deputy commissioner Nitin Bagate, who was appointed superintendent of police in Ratnagiri. Meanwhile, state-level police transfers are still pending.