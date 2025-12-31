Attack on elderly in Hudco area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An elderly man was beaten by three individuals after being lured with the message, “Your government courier has arrived. Come and collect it.” The incident occurred at 8 p.m. on Sunday in N-11.

The injured has been identified as Ramesh Ambhore (60, N-13). Ambhore received a call from an unknown number at 7.45 pm, with the caller claiming to be from a courier company and asking him to meet near the municipal hospital in N-11. Trusting the caller, Ambhore went to the location, where three people attacked him with an iron rod without any provocation. A case has been filed at Sidco police station against the caller and the other two accused based on Ambhore’s complaint.