Attacking monkey captured after villagers’ complaints, forest department acts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An attacking monkey was captured at Pokhari on Wednesday following repeated complaints from villagers. The monkey had been attempting to jump onto two-wheelers passing along the road, resulting in several people being injured. The situation had caused panic among residents.

After villagers alerted the forest department, a team reached the spot at around 11 am. The monkey was tranquilised using a dart gun and safely captured, bringing relief to the local residents. It was later released into a forest area.

The monkey had reportedly bitten three people, spreading fear among citizens. The forest department took prompt measures and brought the situation under control.

According to forest range officer Sagar Kute, the operation was carried out by forest guard Vishwas Salve, R. T. Rathod, forester shaikh Rashid, driver Pandharinath Ahire Patil and forest labourer Issaque bhai.

Photos:

Forest department staff tranquilising the monkey with a dart gun at Pokhari.

The captured monkey was kept in a cage before being released into the forest area.