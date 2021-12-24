Attempt to breach autonomous status of universities

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

The decision to recommend the vice-chancellors of the universities by the chief minister instead of the governor is a breach of the autonomous status of the universities. Hence, the decision should be withdrawn immediately, demanded the Vidyapeeth Vikas Mach delegation to governor Bhagatsingh Koshyari on Friday. The delegation met the governor and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

The state government has taken a decision that the appointments of the vice-chancellors of the universities will be done as per the recommendations of the chief minister instead of the governor. This decision is a plot to bring the educational system under the control of the political parties.

The then government, as per the Public Universities Act 2016, tried to maintain coordination between the governor and the vice-chancellors to strengthen the education system. Accordingly, an attempt was made to strengthen the higher education by granting rights to the vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellors, and full-time deans.

Now, to bring the universities under the control of the ruling parties, the ministers are being appointed as the pro-vice chancellors. Earlier, the governor used to appoint 10 eminent persons in the management council, but now, interference is done in it and the favoured persons are appointed, as mentioned in the memorandum.

The delegation included the state secretary of the Manch Dr Gajanan Sanap, principal Dr Haridas Vidhate, Dr Nilesh Thackeray, Nitin Thakur, Amol Marathe, Amol Kalke, Shrinivas Gaikwad and others.