Attempt to break open ATM using gas cutter; Rs 12.70 lakh saved

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An attempt to break open an State Bank of India ATM using a gas cutter was made in the early hours of Sunday (January 4) at Chapaner in Kannad tehsil. The incident took place at the ATM located near the bus stand on the Shiur Bungalow–Bharadi state highway. As a result of the failed attempt, cash amounting to Rs 12,70,900 kept in the ATM remained safe.

The SBI ATM is located in the bus stand area of Chapaner. At around 2.15 am on Sunday, three unidentified thieves with their faces covered with cloth arrived in a Bolero jeep. They broke the lock of the ATM room shutter using a gas cutter and entered inside. The thieves tried to break open the ATM machine till around 3.15 am, but failed and eventually fled the spot. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the ATM.

The incident came to light at around 10 am when bank employee Yogesh Bhadait arrived to open the ATM. He immediately informed branch manager Mangesh Thorat. On receiving information, assistant superintendent of police Aparajita Agnihotri, assistant police inspector Ramchandra Pawar, sub-inspector Amol Jadhav and beat jamadar Sandeep Kankute rushed to the spot. A dog squad and fingerprint experts from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural were also called to inspect the scene.

Based on a complaint lodged by branch manager Mangesh Thorat, a case has been registered against unknown persons at the rural police station.

Rs 22 lakh stolen two years ago

Notably, on January 16, 2024, thieves had broken open the same ATM using a gas cutter and stolen Rs 22,61,500. With a similar attempt occurring again as the incident completes two years, the episode has created panic in the area.