Kajol dons classy saree as she redefines meaning of 'BLACK'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Actor Kajol on Sunday, shared pictures of her desi avatar and redefined the meaning of Black.

The 'Trial' actor shared a series of stunning pictures on Instagram in a black saree.

She wrote, "B is for Bold, L is for Lazily lovely, A is for Aal is Well, C is for Cccooooofffeeee, K is for "Kajol."

The first, second and third pictures gave a close-up look at the actor.

The last three photos gave a full glimpse of the actor's look.

She accessorized her attire with silver earrings and rings, which unleashed her ethereal avatar. She kept her hair tied in a bun, accentuating her look further.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016.

Kajol is seen as a housewife who returns to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

She was seen in 'Lust Stories 2' along with Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

