Attempt to break open three ATMs in three hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An interstate gang broke open two ATM centres, situated at different places in one and a half hours, and fled away with cash to the tune of lakhs of rupees, on Sunday midnight.

The amount of cash stolen from the HDFC Bank’s ATM centre in Ranjangaon could not be ascertained till late in the evening, while the thieves disappeared with Rs 22.77 lakh cash from the SBI Bank’s ATM centre in Kanchanwadi. Meanwhile, the attempt to break open SBI’s another ATM centre in M-2 Cidco has been foiled, it is learnt.

It may be noted that the first incident took place at 2 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The accused broke open the ATM centre (of SBI Bank) at Shivneri Complex in Kanchanwadi. The gang of 4-5 thieves had parked their car at a distance away from the spot. After stepping into the centre, they sprayed a spray on the CCTV cameras. Later on, by using a gas-cutter they succeeded in reaching the cash tray and fled away with cash Rs 22.77 lakh in it. The incident came to light today at 7 am. The responsibility of operating and maintaining the centre is with Financial Software and Systems Private Limited. The company officer Ramesh Idhate reached the spot. Acting upon the information, the police inspector Ashok Giri and crime branch officials also inspected the spot.

The gang also tried to break open the ATM centre of SBI Bank in M-2 Cidco at 2.30 am, but failed to do so.

It has come to notice that it has been proved that the Haryana gang is active in breaking the ATMs centres, every year. However, the police suspect that the gang which has broken open the ATM in Nashik, would have arrived in the city on Sunday midnight. In both the incidents, the thieves had used a Creta car. In the first attempt, they succeeded in damaging the ATM centre through a gas cutter. Besides, they broke open two ATM centres between Kanchanwadi and Ranjangaon from 2 am to 2.45 am.