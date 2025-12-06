Attempt to harass Std 6 student

4 booked under POCSO

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four students from standard VI attempted to rape an 11-year-old classmate at an English school at Sawangi in Phulambri.

In this case, the father of the victim lodged a complaint at the Phulambri police station on Saturday. A case has been registered against all four students in conflict with the law under the POCSO Act.

As per the complaint, four students from the class had been mentally harassing the victim for some time by making obscene gestures.

The four stopped the victim in the school grounds on September 24, 2025 and tried to rape him by stripping him naked. The victim had been living in panic for a few days due to this.

Finally, he told his father about the incident on Friday. His father went to the Phulambri police station and made a complaint today.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered. “Since all the accused are minors, further investigation and action are underway as per the Juvenile Justice Act,” said Sanjay Sahane, Police Inspector of Phulambri Police Station.