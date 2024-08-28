Attempt to obtain Rs 5 lakh loan on fake gold foiled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A man tried to obtain a gold loan of Rs 4.5 lakh by presenting a fake gold necklace weighing nine tolas at a private finance office. The initial checks by the company did not detect the fake gold. However, the manager became suspicious, and the scam was exposed. The Cidco police have arrested Shaikh Anwar Shaikh Moosa (37, Hussainnagar) and his jeweller friend, who provided him with the necklace, Dnyaneshwar Kulthe, in this regard.

On Tuesday at 2.30 pm, Shaikh Anwar visited the Capri Finance Company branch at N-7. He deposited two fake Lakshmi necklaces weighing 92.9 grams with the manager, Ritupurna Tonpe (33), and requested a loan of Rs 5 lakh. Tonpe handed over the ornaments to auditor Yogesh Chimkar and valuer Mahadev Uche and Anand Navpute for inspection. They confirmed that a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh could be approved. Upon Anwar's immediate approval, the staff began the process of disbursing the money. However, Tonpe had doubts and instructed the auditor to recheck the ornaments. It was then discovered that while the necklace had a gold coating on the outside, it was made of a simple metal inside.

Scam exposed

Realising that their scheme had been exposed, Anwar attempted to flee. However, the staff detained him. Tonpe halted the loan disbursement process and contacted the Cidco police. PSI Pramod Devkate took Anwar into custody. During further investigation, Anwar confessed that his jeweller friend Dnyaneshwar made the fake necklace for him. Devkate promptly arrested the jeweller as well. Both had previous records of fraud. On Tuesday morning, their attempts at two other finance companies had also failed. They then targeted Capri Finance Company, but this time their scheme led directly to their imprisonment. Further investigation is on by police.