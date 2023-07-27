Attempt to rob bank foiled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An attempt by the thieves to rob the Indian Bank branch in front of SFS School on Jalna Road was foiled as their gas cutter was not operated in the wee hours on Thursday. The thieves tried to cut the gate for an hour and later by an iron road, but failed. They had to return empty handed and the cash amount to lakh of rupees on the branch was saved.

In the morning, the bank employee Mayur Mathe, Sachin Waghmare were informed by the nearby residents that there was an attempt to break the gate. The lock of the shutter was blackened and the thieves left the gas cutter there. The employees informed the JInsi police station PI Rameshwar Renge. A case was registered based on the complaint lodged by bank manager Mithlesh Kumar in the evening.