Attempt to steal cash Rs 12 lakh from ATM foiled in Ranjangaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An attempt was made to break into the HDFC Bank’s ATM located on the main road next to the Balakrishna Petrol Pump in Ranjangaon Shenhpunji and steal the cash. However, due to ‘high-quality cameras and updated systems,’ the incident was detected in time and the attempt was foiled. Interestingly, the previous day, a cash amount of Rs 12,39,600 was loaded into the ATM.

On the main road leading from Ranjangaon to the industrial area, the bank administration had not appointed a security guard for the HDFC Bank ATM. Besides, due to insufficient lighting and lack of activity on this road at night, the thieves began attempting to break into the ATM around 12.30 am on December 3, using a stone. The camera system immediately detected unusual movements and tampering with the machine, which alerted the bank management. Following this, the concerned authorities informed the police along with the location details. The police immediately reached the site.

However, the thieves managed to flee after the siren went off or upon sensing the arrival of the police. Police Inspector Krishna Shinde, PSI Manoj Shinde and police personnel Balasaheb Andhale, Rajebhau Kolhe, and others visited the scene and conducted an inspection. Besides, fingerprint experts and a dog squad were called in for further investigation.

Incident captured on CCTV, case filed

The CCTV camera shows two thieves attempting to break into the ATM centre. Based on a complaint filed by ATM officer Nitin Pralhad Waghmare, a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station. Further investigation is underway by PSI Vinod Abuj.

ATMs in the industrial area are on their own

There are over 100 ATMs in the Waluj industrial and residential area, but security guards have been assigned to only a few of them. The rest of the ATMs are generally left unprotected, which has led to the perception that they are "on their own" in the industrial estate.