Attempt to supply water to the city every four days

Administrator: Emphasis on improving the distribution system

Aurangabad, April 21:

Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey has started efforts to improve the city's water supply. An attempt will be made to supply water to the entire city after every four days by improving water distribution facilities, Pandey claimed on Thursday.

The water supply has been disrupted due to outdated waterlines, illegal connections on internal water lines and valves in the city, increased number of water connections and shortage of officers and staff. The city is reeling under a severe water crisis. Citizens and political parties are resorting to agitation. Against this backdrop, the administrator has started efforts to improve the water supply. For this, the existing officers and staff of the water supply department will be transferred to other departments.

Three retired engineers of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran will be hired on contract basis. The administrator also said that the water supply in the city would be streamlined by increasing the manpower and a separate deputy commissioner will be appointed for the water supply department, the administrator said.

On Wednesday, the administrators visited Cidco N-5 overhead water tank and inspected the water supply system. He pointed out that water supply was being disrupted due to negligence of officials and employees. He issued notices to three deputy engineers. Until the completion of the city water supply scheme, the city will get water from the existing 1400 and 700 mm water lines.

Works to be undertaken

To improve water supply, the 150 HP pump at Dhorkin-Garkheda and 100 HP electric pump at Jubilee Park will be replaced. Two punctures on the express line will be closed. The repair work will be carried out at Kranti Chowk, installation of pump set at Garkheda, replacement of sand at filter plant at Farola and repair of valves will be carried out.