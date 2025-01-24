Attempted murder by exiled criminal on Young Man

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 40-year-old man was attacked with the intent to kill by an exiled criminal and three accomplices in Vishrantinagar recently.

The victim, a resident of Jaybhawani Nagar, had prior personal disputes with one of the accused, Ajay Kagda. Ravindra Sitaram Dindore had previously filed a complaint at Mukundwadi Police Station regarding these issues. On the evening of January 21, the accused contacted Ravindra using an unknown number, tricking him into stepping outside his home with the excuse of an online shopping parcel. Once outside, the attackers assaulted him with sharp weapons and wooden sticks, severely injuring his head and legs. After leaving him bleeding on the road, the attackers continued to beat him.

Locals intervened and rushed the victim to the hospital. ASI Sunil Mhaskhe promptly arrested one of the accomplices, Akshay Vilas Gard, while Ajay and the other suspects managed to flee. Ajay, with a criminal history, had previously been exiled by the police.