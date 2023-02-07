Attractive logos of G20 in the main square of the city

Aurangabad: The administration is currently making preparations to welcome the delegations of the G20 conference by beautifying the city. After the completion of this work, cutouts of the logo created for the conference will be placed in the main squares of the city.

The municipal corporation and district administration have undertaken beautification throughout the city. Various projects are underway to make the city presentable, such as beautifying the squares, installing new road dividers, traffic islands and painting walls. Businesses and residential property owners have also been requested to contribute to the beautification process by making their properties attractive.

Cutouts of the G20 logo will be put up at Dhoot Hospital, Cidco, Amarpreet Chowk, Kranti Chowk and other places on Jalna road. The beautification works will be completed by February 20, and the cutouts will be decorated with colorful lighting. A delegation of women representatives coming to India on the occasion of the G20 conference will arrive in Aurangabad city on February 27 and 28. With these decorations and preparations, Aurangabad will be ready to present itself on the global level.