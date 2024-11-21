Atul Save denies Jaleel's allegations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Atul Save responded to Imtiaz Jaleel’s accusations, claiming they were baseless and untrue. Jaleel had held a press conference to make the allegations. Save denied the claims, stating they lacked any factual basis.

Save replied, "Do I or any of my family members appear in the video shown by Jaleel? The accusations against the women of Ambedkarnagar are false. Who gave him the right to touch a woman in Bharatnagar? A person who has served as an MLA and MP for ten years should know better. If there was a complaint, the woman should have been handed over to female police officers. These allegations against the women of Ambedkarnagar are an insult to the Dalit community."