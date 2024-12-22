Atul Save: Our demand for the post stands firm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following the allocation of portfolios in the Fadnavis government, a battle has begun between BJP and Shiv Sena for the post of Guardian Minister of the district. Social Welfare Minister Atul Save confirmed on Sunday that their demand for the position remains unchanged. On the other hand, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat declared on Saturday that he would take up the Guardian Minister post.

---------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------

"I’m completely satisfied with the portfolios I’ve been given. I have three key departments, including Solar Energy, which has significant potential. The budget for this sector is substantial," Save said.

He added, "All three portfolios are important. We’ve made significant decisions in the OBC Welfare department. I’ll continue working effectively in Dairy Development and Solar Energy. Prime Minister Modi’s goal is to provide electricity through solar power to every home, and we’ll implement this fully in the state."

---------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------

Our demand stands firm

"We have requested the Guardian Minister post. Whoever the leaders choose will get the position, but our demand remains strong. If Shirsat gets the post, we’ll be happy, and we won’t be disappointed. We’ll get another district," Save said.

---------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------

Decision to be made in Mumbai

The decision on the Guardian Minister will be finalized in Mumbai. After the portfolios were allocated, the post of Guardian Minister will not be decided immediately. A meeting will take place soon, where a BJP delegation will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to request the post. ---------------(Shirish Boralkar, City President, BJP)