Audit certification of Yashaswini credit society raises eyebrows

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

One month ago, Rs 48 crore scam of a credit society - Yashaswini Mahila Swayasahayata Gut Sahakari Patsanstha (YMSGSP) - was unearthed. The irregularities in the accounts were going on for the past many years. Despite this the credit society managed to secure ‘A’ certificate during the audit by the office concerned in 2022. Ironically, the same credit society was awarded ‘D’ certificate in the audit done during the current financial year. The police have intensified the inquiry of a gazetted accounts officer.

It is believed that the change in sanctioning certification could have been taken after assessing that the Yashaswini credit society may also meet the same fate as the Adarsh Scam. The police has also been surprised with the action of the Deputy Registrar (Department of Cooperatives).

The prime accused Devidas Adhane along with his wife Savita and son Pawan has done the irregularity of Rs 47.82 crore. Later on, the trio were booked by the Cidco police station on October 7. Earlier, the Adhane family had undergone magisterial custody remand (MCR) in Harsul Jail in connection with the Adarsh Scam of Rs 202 crore.

The police inspector (Cidco) Geeta Bagwade obtained their custody for further investigation regarding Yashaswini Scam with the permission of the court on Thursday. The court had awarded seven days police custody remand (PCR) to them on Friday, said Bagwade.

Wife Sarpanch

Adhane was associated with the office of the Deputy Registrar. As a result, he was aware of all the ins and outs of the cooperative credit system and its procedures. He established his own credit society along with Adarsh and obtained an 80 percent loan. He utilised the loan money to buy a large number of properties. Later on, he got his wife Savita elected as the sarpanch of Viramgaon (Khuldabad). The police during investigation learnt about 15-16 properties (out of total) bought from the loan amount.

The complaint made against them to the police was 7-page long. It stated that the distribution of loans without any mortgage was underway from 2018. Then also the credit society managed to grab ‘A’ certificate during the audit last year. The certification (A, B, C and D) are awarded reviewing the performance of the society. However, as soon as the society got exposed, the concerned office issued ‘D’ certificate to the same society during the audit fearing of getting exposed. Meanwhile, the inquiry of a CA is also underway. The officials from Deputy Registrar (Co-operatives) may also be called for the investigation by police, said a senior official source.