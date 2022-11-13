‘Aura Aurangabad’ dance series from tomorrow

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Mahagami has organised a music-dance series ‘Aura Aurangabad’ for the people of the city between November 14 and December 18, said the director Parvati Dutta in a press conference here on Saturday.

Dutta further said this is the ninth edition of this series. During the initiative, dance performances will be held on every Saturday and Sunday, online workshops, experts guidance on the lesser-known facts about Aurangabad heritage in educational institutes, quizzes for students and residents, Mahagami Gurukul, and presentations at other local cultural places.

On November 14, V Saumyashree will present Kathak and Odissi dance and her disciples will present the Kuchipudi dance. Priti Vikhrankar and the disciples will present Kathak. Ketki Nevpurakar and disciples will perform Bharatnatyam and Sachin Nevpurkar and disciples classing singing.

On November 19, Mahagami artists will perform Kathak, on November 20, they will perform Oddisi and Nilam Hirve (Mumbai) will present Kathak. Mumbai’s Eshani Sathe penned Kathak and Sharbani Basu (Pune) written Oddisi, November 27, Purva Shah (Pune) Kathak, December 3, Sohni Payane (Kolkotta) Kathak, December 4, Kantika Mishra (lucknow) Kathak, December 10, Vishwadeep (Delhi) Kathak, December 11, Puja Pant (Mumbai) Kathak, Radhika Muley (Pune) Bharatnatyam, December 17, 18, presentation by Mahagami artists.

Some of these programmes will be held out of Mahagami at other places. All the programmes will be free for all, Datta said.

Shrikant Umrikar was also present for the press meet.