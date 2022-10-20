Aurangabad Airport celebrates Air Traffic Controller Day

To acknowledge and appreciate the services of staff toiling hard to keep air travel safe, the Aurangabad Airport celebrated International Air Traffic Controller Day (on Oct 20) with zeal and enthusiasm.

The in charge airport director Sharad Yeole, CISF Com. Pawan Kumar, Neelam Gaur, Jawlekar, Abhijeet Tarte and other senior officials and staff of the airport were present on the occasion.

The assistant general manager (ATC) Vinayak Katke briefed upon the history of the day, its importance and advanced measures being taken with the help of the latest technologies to ensure safe operations of the flights.

The secretary of the Air Traffic Controllers' Guild (Aurangabad Branch) Rupendra Devkar also spoke on how safe the journey in the air has become today in comparison to the old days and assured of continuing to render quality service from the local airport.

Manoj Singh Pachera conducted the proceedings and the celebration ended up with a vote of thanks proposed by Devkar.