Aurangabad city now gets 5G equipped

Reliance Jio rolls out city’s first 5G services

Aurangabad: Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its True 5G services in 11 cities, including Aurangabad. According to the company, Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator in the city to launch the 5G services in Aurangabad. Beginning on Wednesday, Jio users in the city were invited to take benefit of the 'Jio Welcome Offer', which offers unlimited bandwidth at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, without any additional subscription cost. With this, the users will get the benefit of super fast internet and superior calling services in the city.

Service to be rolled out throughout the city

Giving more information, Amit Landge, State head- corporate communications at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said that the service will be rolled out throughout the city. The existing postpaid and prepaid customers who have an existing plan of Rs 240 and above will be sent an invitation link under ‘Jio Welcome offer’ by Reliance Jio for joining the 5G services. After accepting the link the customers can avail the services.

No subscription fees

Landge said that the existing users who will receive an invitation link will have to accept it to avail the services. The subscription facility will be available free of charge. One only has to click on the link for joining the services.

4G handsets will have to be changed

Despite the rolling out of 5G services in the city, the customers with 4G handsets will not be able to avail the facility. They will have to buy 5G enabled mobile handsets to use the 5G service. The 5G handsets start from a range of Rs 13,999 and upwards online.

No need to change sim

Jio is a true 5G-ready network. Jio users do not need to upgrade their Jio SIM card to experience Jio True 5G. New customers can also join the Reliance Jio 5G services.

Superfast internet speed

The 5G plan provides 1 Gbps plus speeds that can download a 1 GB file in just a few seconds. A song or a video on social media sites will be downloaded within one or two seconds.

Rural users will have to wait

Only city users will only get to use this facility. The rural users in Aurangabad district will have to wait for a few months to avail the 5G services.