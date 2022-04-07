Aurangabad District tops in implementation of PF FME Scheme in Maharashtra

Aurangabad, April 7:

Here is a good news as Maharashtra tops in the country and Aurangabad leads in the state for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food Processing Enterprises (PM FME)Scheme.

The scheme aims at promoting and giving a momentum to the businesses of agri-based products in the rural sector of the district.The union Government grants 35 per cent cost of the project or funds upto Rs 10 lakh to self help groups (SHGs)for setting up the food processing industry.

The District Rural Development Agency’s project director Sangeeta Patil said, “ The scheme aims at providing job opportunities to youths at the village level.Maharashtra state is leading in the country and Aurangabad district is leading in the state in implementation of the scheme.The industries processing oilseeds, vegetables, foodgrains or fisheries etc can be started under the scheme.

A total of 107 proposals from district’s various tehsils including Aurangabad, Gangapur, Paithan, Phulambri, Sillod, Soyegaon and Vaijapur have been approved.The bank loans to them have also been sanctioned.”

The status of tehsilwise approved proposals is as follows:

Phulambri (80), Aurangabad (20), Gangapur and Soyegaon (two each)and Paithan and Sillod (one each).No proposals are there from Kannad and Khuldabad tehsils, it is learnt.