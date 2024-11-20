Aurangabad East records 60.45% voter turnout

Lokmat News Network

As the voting day concludes, the overall turnout in the Aurangabad East constituency is 60.45%. The constituency witnessed a consistent rush throughout the day.

In the East Constituency, most of the polling booths were crowded during the morning and the afternoon before and were seen very little in the evening. The day began with a modest turnout of 32,618 voters between 7 and 9 am, steadily increasing as the hours progressed. 1,18,746 voters had cast their ballots by 1 pm, which rose to 1,59,175 by 3 pm. The count further increased to 1,97,748 by 5 pm with the final tally reaching 2,14,390 voters by the close of polling. There were 1,13,563 were men, 1,00,823 were women and 4 belonged to the “Others” category. The turnout underscores the growing awareness among voters about the significance of participating in the democratic process.

The turnout reflects growing voter awareness and enthusiasm about the democratic process. In this constituency, from two prominant candidate's victory is expected to come with a very narrow margin. Will some key working factions shine, or will the 'ladki bahin' voters play a decisive role in determining the outcome of Aurangabad East?"

Voting Turnout in Aurangabad East (Percentage)

7–9 am: 8.44%

11 am: 20.89%

1 pm: 33.48%

3 pm: 44.94%

5 pm: 55.76%

Concluding at 6 pm: 60.45%

Total votes cast: 2,14,390

Candidates’ last-minute push for votes

In Aurangabad East, candidates left no stone unturned to engage youth voters. AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel’s team actively posted on social media until the evening, while Save's team and others wrapped up campaigning earlier. These contrasting strategies have raised questions about their potential impact. As the election’s fate hangs in the balance, will these last-minute efforts sway voters' decisions?

Charlie Chaplin Promotes Voting Awareness

At the crowded polling stations, the iconic persona of Charlie Chaplin became the center of attraction. A performer dressed as the beloved comedian captivated voters by spreading awareness about the importance of casting their votes. This creative initiative, seen at Khedkeshwar and various polling booths in the Cidco area, drew smiles and attention. Many paused to enjoy a moment of lightheartedness amidst the serious democratic process. This unique approach resonated with voters, proving that humor can effectively promote civic engagement.