Aurangabad executive committee of CAIT announced

Aurangabad: Santosh Kawle Patil was elected as president, Pankaj Loya as general secretary of the local branch of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday.

CAIT is an organization working for the rights of traders at the national level for the past 27 years. The remaining officer bearers include Jayant Devlankar (Vice President) Prabhanjan Mahatole and Jugal Verma (Treasurer). CAIT senior vice president Ajay Shah announced this executive. The task of the organization will be to raise the questions of the traders and follow up with the government until the demands are accepted. Senior president Mahesh Bakhai, secretary Sachin Niwangune, general secretary Shankar Thakkar approved the new committee. Senior adviser Mansingh Pawar, president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh Sanjay Kankaria, Jagannath Kale, Laxminarayan Rathi, Sardar Harisingh and other office bearers were present.