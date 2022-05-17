Aurangabad: Man ends life because his wife could not drape sari

A married young man from Aurangabad has committed suicide as he did not get a suitable wife. The incident of this young man committing suicide by posting 'I Quit' status on WhatsApp has come to light in Rajnagar in Mukundwadi area of ​​the city. Ajay Samadhan Sable (25) is the name of the young man who committed suicide. Ajay also mentioned in his suicide note that his wife could not drape a sari.

Ajay, who lives with his parents in Rajnagar area, was working as a plumber and running the house. Meanwhile, he was married five months ago. A few days ago, his wife had gone to her parent's house. On Sunday night, he posted the status 'I Quit' on his mobile. By seeing status, a friend of his came to visit him at home. As he entered his room, he noticed that Ajay had choked himself. The police were immediately informed. Police rushed Ajay to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead.

What is written in the suicide note

According to police, a suicide note was found in Ajay's room. In it, he wrote that he has not found a suitable wife, she cannot drape a sari, she cannot cook, and if she is taken to a hotel for dinner, she picks up her plate and puts it elsewhere after the meal. However, police said that the signature in the letter will be sent for investigation.

