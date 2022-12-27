Aurangabad: Mock drill held at meltron, to ensure readiness of health facilities

The number of Corona patients is increasing rapidly in China. The increasing number of patients in China has also raised India's concerns. In China, due to the BF-7 variant of Corona, a serious situation has arisen. Five patients with the same variant have been found in India.

Keeping this in mind, A mock drill was conducted on the PSA oxygen plant, the liquid oxygen tank, and the central oxygen pipeline at Meltron Hospital. The oxygen supply and medicine stock were checked to ensure that they were in good working order. After the patient's arrival from the ambulance, the attending doctors and staff practised how to admit him to the emergency department and give him treatment. As a result, a rehearsal was conducted at Meltron.

As per the order of Administrator Chaudhary, in all the COVID hospitals of the Municipal Corporation, all service facilities were ordered to conduct mock drills regarding hospital management and recruitment of COVID patients. Dr. Paras Mandalacha, Dr. Rathodkar, Dowishali Mudgalkar, and all other staff were present on this occasion.